Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $43,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,533,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,562,000 after buying an additional 309,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $272,716. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $33.11 on Monday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

