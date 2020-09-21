Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.94 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Douglas Emmett worth $43,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $25.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

