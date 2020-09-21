Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.22 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $47,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 617.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $143.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

