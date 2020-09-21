J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of J M Smucker worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

