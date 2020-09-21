Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $68,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,833 shares of company stock valued at $33,291,436 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

