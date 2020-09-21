Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cintas were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $318.27 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.15 and a 200 day moving average of $259.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

