Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 76.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after purchasing an additional 643,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $101.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

