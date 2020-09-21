NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of NiSource worth $58,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,486,000 after buying an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NiSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,491,000 after purchasing an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

