Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $59,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $243.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.35. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

