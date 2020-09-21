Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 105.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 41.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.