Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 102 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 268.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $336.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.