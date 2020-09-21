Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 357 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in PVH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in PVH by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in PVH by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

