California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $877.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $897.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $840.45 and its 200 day moving average is $575.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.64.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,981 shares of company stock worth $62,108,260. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

