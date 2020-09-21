Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $384,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $226,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total transaction of $5,353,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,981 shares of company stock worth $62,108,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $877.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Cowen raised their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.64.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.