Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $451,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

