Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 358,545 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Lamar Advertising worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

