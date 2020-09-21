Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. AXA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $253.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at $67,999,335.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,480 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,039. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

