AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 178,444 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $28.64 on Monday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBOC. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

