Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of CubeSmart worth $52,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after acquiring an additional 329,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.21 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.