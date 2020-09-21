955 Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,983,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,331,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $2,532,599.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,581 shares of company stock valued at $55,375,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

