AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

VRSK stock opened at $181.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.