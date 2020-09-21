AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $95,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $230.26 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $251.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

