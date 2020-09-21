AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 654.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $131.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,838.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

