AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 125.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.