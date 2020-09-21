Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.