AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,056 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $16.64 on Monday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

