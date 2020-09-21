AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,710,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after acquiring an additional 174,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.63 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.