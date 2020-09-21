AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $108,000 Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

CVY stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

