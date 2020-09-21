AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

