AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

