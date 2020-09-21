AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

