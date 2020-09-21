Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Huntsman worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,797,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

HUN opened at $23.04 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

