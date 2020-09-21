Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $49,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $158.31 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

