Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $52,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

