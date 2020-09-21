Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 182 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

ZTS opened at $160.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

