Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stepan were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 64.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 173.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 76.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

