Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,490 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Landstar System worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.