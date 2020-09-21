Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:MTH opened at $101.01 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $710,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

