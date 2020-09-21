Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,024.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,867,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $118.20 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.