Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.23 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

