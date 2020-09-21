Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $84.87 on Monday. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.