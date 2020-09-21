Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.23 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

