Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $201.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

