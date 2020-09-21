Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $1.97 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

