Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $147.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.