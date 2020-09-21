TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 189,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,362 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TCF Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

