Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

NYSE RE opened at $201.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

