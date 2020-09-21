Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

