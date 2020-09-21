AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,423 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 62.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

