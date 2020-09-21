AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $113,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

NYSE:A opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.